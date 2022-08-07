Menu
Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Andrea Iervolino Amid Yacht Vacation: Photo

August 7, 2022
Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019

Selena Gomez takes a stroll through town as she browses the shops during her holidays in Capri, Italy. Selena was seen with friends popping into the Prada designer store, as Italian–Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino joined Selena on the shopping spree.

Selena Gomez - Andrea Iervolino

Image Credit: Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Selena Gomez looked like she was having the time of her life, in a new pic from her 30th birthday celebration. The singer and actress was joined by Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino at the Torre Normanna restaurant on the Amalfi Coast as she donned a sparkly silver dress that had an off-the-shoulder section on one side and earrings. She also had her long hair pulled back and showed off gorgeous makeup.

Selena Gomez, Andera IervolinoSelena Gomez dancing with Andrea Iervolino during her birthday celebration in Italy. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

The photo showed the beauty dancing with the hunk and others as she held a wine glass. She was also photographed with two birthday cakes, including one that was being presented to her as she looked surprised and happy. Another photo showed her and Andrea hugging as he kissed the side of her head while they looked out at the ocean together.

Before the lavish dinner, Selena and Andrea were spotted hanging out on a yacht together, prompting dating rumors. It’s unclear whether the two are just friends or more, but they definitely appeared to have a great time during the festivities.

Selena GomezSelena Gomez during a previous outing. (ROMA/MEGA)

Selena’s Italian birthday outing comes after she celebrated her birthday with close friends, including Francia Raisa, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Tyga and more. Photos of her bash made their way around social media and she looked gorgeous in a mini dress lined with feathers. She also celebrated with friend Taylor Swift as the two posed for cute photos at a table together.

