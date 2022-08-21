Menu
See The Wild Way Will Smith Returned To Social Media After Oscars Slap

August 21, 2022
Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Breaks Silence About Oscars Slap

Will Smith is officially back on the ‘gram.

After teasing his return to social media, the actor shared a video of himself and his son Trey Smith, 29, facing off against a spider.

In the clip, posted to Instagram in the late hours of Aug. 20, the father-son duo notice that a huge tarantula was just a few feet away from them. “What in the hell,” Will says while filming the video. “That is a big ass spider.”

Someone else in the clip, presumably Trey, adds “that’s a tarantula”.

Will, 53, then laughs and shows his feet, commenting that he is standing up on a chair to be away from the ground on which the spider is walking. He captioned the video, “Posting this from a Holiday Inn.”

Jamie Foxx commented on the post with three laughing/crying emojis while comedian Savvy Amusing wrote, “Yaw safely got that out good thing you seen it bro you would of been Peter Parker in the a.m.”

Red Table Talk host Adrienne “Gam” Norris—Will’s mother-in-law— also weighed in, commenting, “When y’all get thru, come get the one in my yard! Pls and thank you! Friggin jungle out here!!!!”

Just one day prior, Will seemed to test the social media waters by posting a video of a baby gorilla poking a large adult gorilla. In the clip, the baby gorilla nervously walks up to the adult gorilla and pokes its back before running away. The baby gorilla does again and the adult gorilla runs after him in anger.

