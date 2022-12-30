see-the-first-photos-of-alyssa-scott-and-nick-cannon’s-baby-girl

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon‘s newborn daughter had a rosy arrival.

The pair welcomed their second child—a baby girl named Halo Marie Cannon—on Dec. 14, Alyssa announced Dec. 29 on Instagram. Now, the model is giving more behind-the-scenes looks into Halo’s birth, as well as the first adorable images of her daughter.

In the snapshot, Halo is seen sleeping on a white blanket, while dressed in a comfy onesie accompanied with a flowery headband. There’s a flower bunch wrapped in an ice cone next to her, as well as a sparkly tiara. To complete the charming picture, a plentiful bouquet of pink roses were placed above Halo’s head.

Alyssa, who is also mother to 4-year-old daughter Zeela from a prior relationship, captioned the post, “HI BABY !! 12/14/22.”

More images on her Instagram Story show a close-up of Halo among roses and a TikTok of the newborn sleeping while a photographer captured her in holiday-themed pictures.

Alyssa gave further insight into what it was like to welcome Halo to the world, following the loss of her and Nick’s son Zen, who died in December 2021 at age 5 months.

“The drive to the hospital was so quiet and peaceful,” Alyssa wrote. “There was a meteor shower and we saw shooting stars the entire way.”

Instagram

Showing a clip of pink and white fireworks, Alyssa continued, “then later that night from our room. I just know my boy was celebrating.”

Halo’s birth makes Nick a father of 12, as the Wild ‘N Out host welcomed five children in 2022. He shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex Mariah Carey,

» Read Full Article