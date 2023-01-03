see-miley-cyrus'-best-fashion-moments-from-her-new-year's-eve-special

Love New Year’s Eve and fashion? Well, get the best of both worlds by looking back at the outfits Miley Cyrus wore on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Miley Cyrus Talks “Unspoken” Bond With Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus had a party in the U.S.A. on New Year’s Eve.

The singer, 30, hosted Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party along with her godmother and country music icon Dolly Parton live from Miami on Dec. 31.

In addition to serving as emcees, the duo performed several hits together, including Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” (a fitting choice considering Dolly was just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame), Patsy Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight” and a mashup of their songs “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You.”

And they weren’t the only stars to take the stage. Nine-time Grammy nominee Sia, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, rapper Latto, Talking Heads’ David Byrne, “Stars Are Blind” singer Paris Hilton, “Undrunk” singer FLETCHER and rock band Liily—whose drummer is Miley’s boyfriend Maxx Morando—were among the artists to take the stage.

And we can’t stop (and we won’t stop) talking about the fashion.

“You know tonight isn’t just about ringing in the new year and celebrating our shared love of music,” Miley pointed out during the show. “It’s mostly about the love that me and my Aunt Dolly have for each other and coordinating our looks.”

Didn’t get a chance to watch the show on NBC or just want to relive all the fun?

» Read Full Article