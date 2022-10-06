see-lea-michele's-mini-glee-reunion-with-darren-criss-at-her-funny-girl-broadway-show

Lea Michele REPLACES Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl

Darren Criss is in the company of a funny girl.

The “This Time” singer paid a behind-the-scenes visit to former Glee co-star Lea Michele at her Funny Girl Broadway show. In photos posted to Instagram, Darren—sporting a maroon coat with dotted shirt and black jeans—posed next to his wife Mia Criss, and Lea, who was clad in wide-leg pants, a black bralette top and gray coat.

“The amount of times this guy has seen me sing ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade,'” the Scream Queens alum captioned her post, accompanied by a laughing emoji. “I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss.”

Darren isn’t the only member of the Glee family to show Lea support her latest run on the Great White Way. On Funny Girl‘s opening night, Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy and actor Jonathan Groff were in attendance as Lea received four standing ovations during the first act.

An eyewitness told E! News at the time, “The applause and cheering have been nonstop since Lea first came on stage.”

However, some audiences missed out on seeing Lea as the greatest star in September when the actress announced on Sept. 10 she had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in her sitting out for 10 days.

“Funny Girl has been and still is tackling a tremendous wave of COVID with close to a dozen company members currently out,” Lea wrote on Instagram. “We are almost on the other side of this and our swings and understudies are doing such an incredible job to keep our show on its feet.”

She’s since then made a full recovery and is back on stage.

