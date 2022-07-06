Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

See Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and More Stars Take Over Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Show Runway

July 6, 2022
Written by
Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman are among the stars who graced the runway for the debut of Balenciaga’s 51st Couture Collection. See them strut their stuff for the Parisian fashion show.

Kim Kardashian & North West Serve Looks in Paris

The City of Light just housed a runway full of stars.

For Balenciaga’s July 6 fashion show in Paris, the brand enlisted quite a few familiar faces to slay the runway. Among those who modeled the luxury fashion house’s latest threads (showcasing its 51st couture collection) included Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid.
 
Dua was first to hit the fashion floor, rocking a one shoulder, asymmetrical canary yellow mini dress, which came complete with a flowing train. Her look was also paired with full length black gloves. (The “Don’t stop Now” singer isn’t a stranger to the brand since—as fans may note—she’s worn more than a few pieces during her Future Nostalgia tour, which kicked off earlier this year.)
 
Bella followed Dua’s look up with an equally stunning ensemble, wearing a full length green satin gown, complete with an epic bow detail across the chest. After Bella, Kim hit the runway donning a full-length, curve-hugging, all-black gown, of which included an impeccable corset detail.

Kim’s look was followed up by Nicole, who strutted her stuff while wearing a sleeveless metallic gown (which also has a flowing train), and full-length black gloves. And last but not least, Naomi just may have stolen the entire show when she stepped out wearing an all-black ball-gown, complete with an all-encompassing neckline.

