see-khloe-kardashian's-bombshell-blowout-look-at-2022-people's-choice

BEST Kardashian Moments at the People’s Choice Awards

We love keeping up with this reality TV family’s latest looks.

The Kardashian-Jenners cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Khloe looked stunning in an ’80s-inspired outfit with a voluminous blowout hair ‘do and a black off-the-shoulder ensemble. In fact, she almost missed her moment on stage to accept the prize because she was “trying to fix my hair.” As Kris joked on stage, “Khloe was sitting next to me one second ago. Oh, here she comes!”

And it’s no question where Kris’ daughters get their sense of style from, as the matriarch sported a dark suit with ruffled neckline at the show. (See every star on the red carpet here).

Last year’s PCAs were full of wins for the famous family. Not only was Kim honored for her trend-setting style with the Fashion Icon Award, but Khloe also took home the award for The Reality TV Star of 2021.

And just a few months after their long-running E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended its 20th and final season in June 2021, the show took home the title for The Reality Show of 2021, an honor Kim called “bittersweet” in her acceptance speech with Khloe and Kris.

