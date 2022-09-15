see-kelly-rowland-team-up-with-a-stranger-things-fan-favorite-in-new-movie-trailer

Kelly Rowland GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2019 PCAs

It’s officially time for pumpkin spice, cozy weather, and spooky movies.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow is one of those films we can look forward to this Halloween season and we’ve officially got a peek at the chilling adventure. The family-friendly horror comedy boasts a star-studded cast, led by Kelly Rowland, who plays Emily, the matriarch of the family, while Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson will play her teenage daughter Sydney and comedian Marlon Wayans as the “Halloween-hating dad.”

The trailer begins with the family making a big move as they drive out of Brooklyn to a new town. Emily encourages her daughter to, “Give Bridge Hollow a chance. Small towns can be full of surprises.”

Sydney, fascinated with the Halloween decor in their new neighborhood, reacts with excitement to the new view declaring, “Check out those zombies!”

It’s all fun and games until they come to life.

Her dad confidently tells one of the new neighbors he finds Halloween to be “kind of silly” asking, “I mean do you believe in Santa Claus?” Later, Sydney is seen sharing her dad’s skeptical views with a group of friends at school saying, “My dad’s a science teacher. So, he doesn’t really do Halloween.”

Well, it doesn’t take long for the father-daughter duo to get a rude awakening, as they are soon “forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc,” per the official synopsis.

After realizing their new house is haunted by Stingy Jack, a “wicked man” who died in the home,

