see-how-trevor-noah-said-an-emotional-goodbye-to-the-daily-show

Trevor Noah’s Daily Show Exit: Roy Wood Jr. REACTS

It’s officially the end of an era in late night.

On Dec. 8, Trevor Noah said goodbye to The Daily Show after hosting seven seasons of the famed political talk show—and he started his farewell by thanking the fans.

“I’m grateful to you, every single one of you,” he told the crowd. “I’m so grateful. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.”

Trevor also jokingly thanked “the people who hate watch” the show, quipping that “we still got the ratings.”

The 38-year-old then pivoted his comments in a very emotional and personal direction.

“This is random, for some, but special shout-out to Black women,” he said. “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People are like, ‘Trevor, you’re so smart.’ I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?'”

Trevor went on to give a special nod to his mother, his aunt and “all these Black women in my life” before becoming noticeably emotional.

“I always tell people, if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women,” he said while fighting back tears. “Unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f–k around and find out.”

Trevor mentioned past Daily Show guests like Roxane Gay and Tarana Burke for challenging him and teaching him about the world and their stories.

“When things go bad, Black people know that it gets worse for them,” he continued. “Black women, in particular, they know what s–t is,

