See Every Star at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

November 24, 2022
From Today‘s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb to Funny Girl star Lea Michele, check out all the star sightings at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Mariah Carey REACTS to Martha Stewart’s Thanksgiving Plea

Turkeys, balloons and celebs—oh my!

That’s what the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade had in store on Nov. 24, when Hollywood’s brightest stars descended on the streets of New York City to take part in an iconic Thanksgiving tradition.

For the first time in 27 years, the annual broadcast was missing a familiar face: Al Roker. The longtime Today weather anchor was absent due to his recent hospitalization for blood clots. Filling in for him was meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, who was joined by hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

This year’s parade also featured a new star-studded roster of performers, including Paula AbdulBig Time RushJimmy Fallon and The RootsJordin SparksSean PaulJordan Davis and Lea Michele and the rest of the Funny Girl.

Meanwhile, Mario LopezDionne Warwick and Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin stars Adam DevineSarah Hyland and Flula Borg were spotted throughout the parade route. And balloons made in the likenesses of Bluey, Spider-Man, The Mandalorian‘s Grogu, a Minion and Snoopy delighted spectators.

And to ring in the holiday season, Mariah Carey serenaded the crowd with her festive smash hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” right before Santa’s big debut to close out the parade.

