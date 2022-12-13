see-emma-roberts-enjoy-a-holidate-night-with-boyfriend-cody-john

Emma Roberts and boyfriend Cody John were all cozied up as they enjoyed a dinner together in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. Take a look at their glitzy date night.

Inside Emma Roberts’ NEW ROMANCE With Cody John

It seems like Emma Roberts has found herself in an American love story with Cody John.

The American Horror Story alum looked positively smitten with the In the Dark actor they enjoyed a holiday dinner celebrating Saks Fifth Avenue at Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. For their night out, Emma donned a black cocktail dress alongside matching tights and heels, while her plus-one wore a light blue checkered suit paired with a white shirt and gray tie.

Though the couple did not pose for red carpet photos together at the glitzy affair, they were seated next to each other inside the French restaurant. At one point in the evening, Emma was snapped whispering something in Cody’s ear as he cracked a smile.

“About Last Night: Nothing beats drinks and dinner under the stars,” she wrote on Instagram Dec. 8, “especially when it’s at Caviar Kaspia.”

The post included pictures of Emma mingling with the guests at the event, including Ava Phillippe. As seen in one image of a table setting, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe was assigned to sit across from Emma and Cody at the dinner.

BFA

The date night comes three months after Emma and Cody went Instagram official with their romance. On Aug. 25, Cody posted a black-and-white photo of himself and the Holidate star sharing a kiss aboard a luxury yacht,

» Read Full Article