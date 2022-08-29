see-daniel-radcliffe-transform-into-“weird-al”-yankovic-in-first-biopic-trailer

Daniel Radcliffe nailed it as “Weird” Al Yankovic in the singer’s upcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. See the film’s first trailer below.

Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as “Weird Al” Yankovic

Daniel Radcliffe has us doing a double take.

On Aug. 29, the first trailer for the Eric Appel-directed Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was released, and the Harry Potter alum completely nailed his transformation into “Weird” Al Yankovic.

In the nearly three-minute clip for the film, which was co-written by Weird Al and Eric, Daniel is seen sporting Weird Al’s signature look, complete with a curly wig, thick mustache, big glasses and his infamous Hawaiian shirts.

“I’m tired of people thinking I’m some kind of joke,” he began in the trailer. “My whole life, all I wanted is to make up new words to a song that already exists.”

From there, viewers see a glimpse of Weird Al’s rise to stardom, beginning with the origin of “My Bologna,” his 1983 parody of The Knack’s 1979 hit “My Sharona.”

The trailer also teases Weird Al’s steamy romance with Madonna, who is played by Evan Rachel Wood, during which the “Material Girl” singer shows up at Weird Al’s house, asking him to make a parody of one of her biggest hits.

“I was wondering if you were going to do a parody of my song, ‘Like a Virgin?'” she asks, as she seductively walked toward the actor. When Weird Al questions if the song is “autobiographical,” she replies, “Yes, except for the fact that I’ve had a lot of sex.”

According to the film’s description,

» Read Full Article