Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

See Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Confirm Romance in PDA Photo

November 11, 2022
see-chris-evans-and-alba-baptista-confirm-romance-in-pda-photo
Written by
0

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Confirm Romance With PDA Stroll

Well, this is some buzz-worthy news: Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are officially an item.

That’s right, the Captain America star, 41, and the Warrior Nun actress, 25, confirmed their romance this week while walking through New York City’s Central Park together. Though the duo attempted to keep a low profile—wearing sunglasses and face masks—photographers spotted them hand-in-hand during their Nov. 11 stroll. 

While Evans and Baptista have yet to publicly address their status, they’ve seemingly hinted at their relationship on social media. In fact, Evans showed his support for Baptista on Instagram this week as she promoted her film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, commenting on her Nov. 9 post with clapping and melting face emojis.

Evans, who was recently crowned People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, also alluded to a new chapter in his romantic life over the summer, telling Shondaland, “Maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with.”

“I mean, look, I love what I do. It’s great. I pour all of myself into it,” the Lightyear actor, who previously dated Jessica Biel, Jenny Slate and Minka Kelly, continued. “But…even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

Jesal / SplashNews.com

In addition to finding a partner,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

hobbies of celebrities

Quirky Hobbies of Celebrities That Shows They are Just Like Us

June 22, 2022
katy-perry-takes-daughter-daisy,-2,-to-the-pumpkin-patch-in-cute-new-photos

Katy Perry Takes Daughter Daisy, 2, To The Pumpkin Patch In Cute New Photos

October 7, 2022

The Inside Scoop with Selling Sunset Star Romain Bonnet

July 31, 2020