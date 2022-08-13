Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Sean Connery’s Widow Micheline, 93, & Granddaughter Saskia, 26, Twin In Bikinis In Bahamas

August 13, 2022
sean-connery’s-widow-micheline,-93,-&-granddaughter-saskia,-26,-twin-in-bikinis-in-bahamas
Written by
0

View gallery

Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel relaxing on a yacht in Sardinia. 29 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA882360_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel relaxing on a yacht in Sardinia. 29 Jul 2022 Pictured: Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA882360_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock

The widow of Sean Connery, best known as the original James Bond, and their granddaughter are the picture-perfect pair! Lady Micheline Connery, 93, and Saskia Connery, 26, looked incredible as they posed together on a boat in the Bahamas via snaps shared to Saskia’s Instagram. Lady Micheline rocked a beautiful brown bikini as she wrapped her arms around Saskia, who commanded attention in a gorgeous pink and purple two-piece (scroll through photos below).

The pair certainly seemed to be enjoying the fantastic surroundings of the island, where Lady Micheline lived with her late husband until his death in October 2020. The Scottish actor died in his sleep overnight in Nassau at the age of 90. At the time, Lady Micheline, a Moroccan-French painter who was Sean’s second wife, said in a statement, “He was my life for so long and I am grateful for the wonderful life we had together. But it is not the same for me now.”

Producers of the 007 films Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli told Variety at the time that Sean “was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words, ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond.’” They added, “He revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Saskia, Sean and Micheline all posed together for a fabulous family photo.  » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

bennifer-has-made-our-'00s-dreams-come-true-and-made-us-realize-we-miss-these-former-celeb-couples

Bennifer Has Made Our '00s Dreams Come True and Made Us Realize We Miss These Former Celeb Couples

August 7, 2021
travis-scott-hasn’t-left-houston-home-since-astroworld-tragedy:-‘he’s-devastated,’-his-lawyer-reports

Travis Scott Hasn’t Left Houston Home Since Astroworld Tragedy: ‘He’s Devastated,’ His Lawyer Reports

November 12, 2021

Comedic Genius Chris Rock To Host 2014 BET Awards

May 14, 2014