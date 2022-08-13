sean-connery’s-widow-micheline,-93,-&-granddaughter-saskia,-26,-twin-in-bikinis-in-bahamas

View gallery

Image Credit: Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock

The widow of Sean Connery, best known as the original James Bond, and their granddaughter are the picture-perfect pair! Lady Micheline Connery, 93, and Saskia Connery, 26, looked incredible as they posed together on a boat in the Bahamas via snaps shared to Saskia’s Instagram. Lady Micheline rocked a beautiful brown bikini as she wrapped her arms around Saskia, who commanded attention in a gorgeous pink and purple two-piece (scroll through photos below).

The pair certainly seemed to be enjoying the fantastic surroundings of the island, where Lady Micheline lived with her late husband until his death in October 2020. The Scottish actor died in his sleep overnight in Nassau at the age of 90. At the time, Lady Micheline, a Moroccan-French painter who was Sean’s second wife, said in a statement, “He was my life for so long and I am grateful for the wonderful life we had together. But it is not the same for me now.”

Producers of the 007 films Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli told Variety at the time that Sean “was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words, ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond.’” They added, “He revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Saskia, Sean and Micheline all posed together for a fabulous family photo. » Read Full Article