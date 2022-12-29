scott-disick-&-penelope,-10,-make-hilarious-‘excuse-me-bruh’-tiktok-video:-watch

View gallery

If there’s one thing the KarJenner kids love it’s TikTok! Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, 10, took to the social media app on Dec. 27 to participate in the latest TikTok trend. “Excuse me, Bruh,” she captioned the funny clip that also featured her dad, Scott Disick, 39. The audio is from the hit movie Zoolander starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. Scott is seen playing the role of Hansel, while P portrays Derek Zoolander. The Talentless founder is seen bumping into his daughter as she playfully falls to the grown. “Excuse me bruh,” Scott said, to which Penelope replied, “You’re excused and I’m not your bruh.”

Scott and his daughter both hilariously gave each other looks of disdain while being in character. The father-of-three was also seen with a face filter that made him appear to be doing the iconic Zoolander face from the hit film. In the clip, P rocked a tie-dye sweater with matching sweatpants and a plain white t-shirt. The 39-year-old rocked a pair of SKIMS pajamas from P’s aunt, Kim Kardashian‘s line, along with a black hoodie and UGG boots.

Some KarJenner fan accounts reposted the video and a couple of people commented about Penelope’s acting skills. “Penelope is so pretty and underrated! Love her acting skills at the end!”, the admirer wrote.

