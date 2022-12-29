Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Scott Disick & Penelope, 10, Make Hilarious ‘Excuse Me Bruh’ TikTok Video: Watch

December 28, 2022
scott-disick-&-penelope,-10,-make-hilarious-‘excuse-me-bruh’-tiktok-video:-watch
Written by
0

View gallery

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, America - 28 May 2015 Kim Kardashian takes North West in a white ballerina outfit to Tap Dance Classes at Miss Melodee Studios and shopping at Westfield Topanga

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope are dressed in pink as we catch the mother-daughter duo leaving a birthday party in Malibu also attended by Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian looked like 'death' wearing a skeleton jumper as she stepped out makeup-free with her daughter Penelope Disick for a healthy smoothie from Sunlife Organics in Calabasas. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing the KarJenner kids love it’s TikTok! Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, 10, took to the social media app on Dec. 27 to participate in the latest TikTok trend. “Excuse me, Bruh,” she captioned the funny clip that also featured her dad, Scott Disick, 39. The audio is from the hit movie Zoolander starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. Scott is seen playing the role of Hansel, while P portrays Derek Zoolander. The Talentless founder is seen bumping into his daughter as she playfully falls to the grown. “Excuse me bruh,” Scott said, to which Penelope replied, “You’re excused and I’m not your bruh.”

@pandkourt

Excuse me, Bruh

♬ Excuse me BRUHH – Castro🇭🇹

Scott and his daughter both hilariously gave each other looks of disdain while being in character. The father-of-three was also seen with a face filter that made him appear to be doing the iconic Zoolander face from the hit film. In the clip, P rocked a tie-dye sweater with matching sweatpants and a plain white t-shirt. The 39-year-old rocked a pair of SKIMS pajamas from P’s aunt, Kim Kardashian‘s line, along with a black hoodie and UGG boots.

Some KarJenner fan accounts reposted the video and a couple of people commented about Penelope’s acting skills. “Penelope is so pretty and underrated! Love her acting skills at the end!”, the admirer wrote.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

bet-reports-on-covid-19

BET Reports On COVID-19

April 7, 2021
bill-cosby's-potential-stand-up-tour-rejected-by-nyc's-comedy-cellar

Bill Cosby's Potential Stand-Up Tour Rejected by NYC's Comedy Cellar

July 11, 2021
spice-up-your-lockdown-with-the-opening-scene-from-love-island-season-2

Spice Up Your Lockdown with the Opening Scene From Love Island Season 2

August 24, 2020