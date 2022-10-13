scott-disick-makes-his-first-appearance-on-the-kardashians-season-2

Kris Jenner Makes Rare Comment About Scott Disick’s Status in Family

The lord has arrived.

Scott Disick made his debut appearance in season two of Hulu’s The Kardashians during the Oct. 13 episode. The 39-year-old spent some time hanging out with Kendall Jenner to discuss advice for her plans to flip houses, something that Scott has lots of experience in.

“So, you wanna refurb?” the Flip It Like Disick star asked Kendall, before offering his advice. “The best line I could say would be grossest looking house in the best area.”

The 26-year-old was on the same page, noting, “Exactly. That’s exactly what, like, the base line is.”

Kendall went on to recall how she’s bonded with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex over their shared interest in renovation. “You know, you and I,” she told Scott, “we love just interior and homes.”

But the duo didn’t just chat about Kendall’s new venture; they also reminisced on the adventures they have had together.

“I know that we’ve like done our extremes,” Scott said. “We’ve jumped out of an airplane together, we’ve gone off-roading together, we done like pretty crazy stuff together. Would you go to space?”

Scott only asked because Kim Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson was scheduled to blast off on Jeff Bezos‘ Blue Origin the following week. Due to a scheduling change, Pete never went—and it’s safe to say Kendall never will, as she gave Scott’s question a hard no.

“With the type of anxiety that I suffer from, I could barely fly in a plane at this point,” Kendall told Scott.

