Scheana Shay Throws a Pre-Wedding Party at Lisa Vanderpump's House: See All the Pics

August 18, 2022
The Vanderpump Rules cast came together for a pre-wedding celebration for Scheana Shay at Villa Rosa. Go inside the swanky soiree and get all the details.

Scheana Shay Says Wedding With Brock Is “Everything That We Want”

Let the wedding festivities begin!

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are this much closer to saying “I do” in Mexico, but before they hop on a plane, Lisa Vanderpump made sure to throw the “Good as Gold” singer one last hoorah while she’s still a single woman. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum hosted the pink-themed bash at Villa Rosa, a.k.a. her luxurious home, on Aug. 16. Guests—including Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent and James Kennedy, among others—were treated to fancy food, a decadent cake topped with roses, and of course, pink cocktails. 

Scheana’s first wedding was just as extravagant as the bridal bash, but as she told E! News in July, walking down the aisle will feel “different” this time around. 

“I felt like I had my dream wedding the first time, so I have different dreams now,” Scheana said, referencing her 2014 nuptials to ex-husband Michael Shay, who she divorced in 2017. “But it’s everything that we want with each other.”

While you wait to see what Scheana has in store for her and Brock’s big day (and the highly-anticipated 10th season of ‘Pump Rules), scroll on to get a closer look at her Villa Rosa celebration.

