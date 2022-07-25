Menu
Saweetie Rocks Barely There Swimsuit & PVC Boots While Spending The Day On A Boat

July 25, 2022
Saweetie The Blonds show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Wearing The Blonds Same Outfit as catwalk model *9058143m

Saweetie iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, Show, The Forum, Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Dec 2021

Saweetie Celebrity MET Gala Departures at The Mark Hotel, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ahoy, matey! Saweetie, 29, looked like a catch as she enjoyed a boat day over the weekend. The “Best Friend” rapper put on a sizzling display donning a barely-there swimsuit and sexy thigh-high PVC boots while on deck in a series of Instagram Story posts, shared on Sunday, Jul. 24.

The California-born cutie left little to the imagination donning an eye-popping black design that crisscrossed her body to reveal maximum amount of skin. A giant cleavage-baring cutout and strappy details on the hips really let Saweetie’s bombshell silhouette shine, but it was still her sultry footwear that stole the show.

now why saweetie steal SpongeBob boots? pic.twitter.com/EpktN9xsIL

— 𝙇𝙖𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙞🤍 (@BOTTEGABARDI) July 24, 2022

Looking like a total goddess, she had her hair in long, honey-blonde waves and painted her full pout a sexy brick tone. The “My Type” hitmaker completed the look with some sparkles, adding diamond bangles and matching hoops.

While Saweetie was undeniably stunning, the star’s look came with some complications. After strutting her stuff above, she went to slip into something more comfortable. After some time in the sun, the rapper struggled to slip the skintight boots off and eventually had to enlist the help of a friend to free her feet.

Saweetie having technical difficulties pic.twitter.com/FrWuUopZRV

— 212 (@212mediaTV) July 25, 2022

The “Tap In” is enjoying some downtime after giving one fan quite the concert experience during Rolling Loud festival in Miami over the weekend.

