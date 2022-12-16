savannah-james-stuns-in-black-velvet-dress-on-date-night-with-husband-lebron:-photo

View gallery

Image Credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Savannah James, 36, rocked such a cute outfit for a date night with her husband LeBron James, 37, on Thursday, December 15. The couple went to dinner at Olivetta in West Hollywood and Savannah’s look included an aqua green jacket that she wore over a black velvet dress that was knee-length. The mom of three also rocked a pair of black heels and long blonde locks. She carried her belongings in a feathered purse.

LeBron went with an all-navy look that included a varsity jacket and pants with a baseball cap. The NBA star also wore white sneakers for the night out. LeBron and Savannah had big smiles on their faces as they left the restaurant to head home.

LeBron James with his wife Savannah in Los Angeles on Dec. 15 (Photo: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID)

The happy couple has been enjoying some much-needed nights out lately. In November, they attended Leonardo DiCaprio‘s 48th birthday celebration, where LeBron wore a casual black sweater and gray pants, while Savannah rocked a chic double denim ensemble. Earlier this year, they went to Malibu for a sushi date at Nobu and a week before that they were getting some retail therapy in Beverly Hills.

LeBron and Savannah have been together since they were kids growing up in Akron, Ohio. They got married in September 2013 and welcomed three children, sons Bronny, 178 and Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 8. LeBron previously declared his wife the leader of the James household in a joint interview the couple did with Vogue in 2017.

