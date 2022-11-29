grayson-chrisley-is-‘beat-up’-after-terrifying-car-accident,-sister-savannah-says

View gallery

Image Credit: Flightrisk / BACKGRID

Grayson Chrisley isn’t at his best following a traumatic car accident that left him hospitalized earlier this month According to his big sister Savannah Chrisley, 25, the 16-year-old is “beat up” after the Saturday, November 12 collision. “He’s OK,” Savannah, 25, said during the Tuesday, November 29 episode of her Unlocked podcast. “He’s beat up, but he’s OK. It could’ve been worse, so thank the good Lord above.” Savannah’s mother Julie Chrisley agreed during the podcast that it could have been “a lot worse” for the teen.

Grayson Chrisley (Flightrisk / BACKGRID)

According to Page Six, while the episode aired Tuesday, it was actually recorded before the Chrisley family received the bombshell news of lengthy prison sentences for heads of family Todd, 53, and Julie, 49. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to 12 and 7 years, respectively, for tax evasion and bank fraud, on November 21. They were previously found guilty on all charges in June.

Savannah went on to explain that when Grayson first told her about the wreck, she thought it was no big deal. “When he told me, he was like, ‘I hit the back of someone,’” Savannah said, adding that the teen “made it sound like a fender bender.” But when she examined the Ford F-150 involved, she said it was “totaled” and noted that all the airbags had been deployed. “It was bad,” the podcast host revealed. “When I showed up and saw it,

