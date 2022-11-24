sarah-hyland-teams-up-with-adam-devine-&-more-for-medley-at-macy’s-thanksgiving-day-parade

View gallery

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Make sure there’s an extra seat at the table this year for Bumper! Adam Devine reunited with Sarah Hyland during the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday (Nov. 24), bringing harmony, humor, and a little bit of German perfection. Adam, 39, Sarah, 31, and Flula Borg took part in the Turkey Day extravaganza to promote Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin, the Pitch Perfect spin-off series on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock. In the spirit of the acapella mash-ups, Flula, Sarah, and Adam melded NENA‘s “99 Luftballoons” (aka “99 Red Balloons”) and A-Ha‘s “Take On Me.” Sarah matched her co-stars’ energy and vibrancy in the performance — and looked great while doing so.

(Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

The @ADAMDEVINE @Sarah_Hyland @flula mash up of @aha_com’s Take on Me and @nenaofficial’s 99 Luftballons was legitimately good. #MacysParade #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/Fnw3nQ2FxG

— Craig Bruce Smith (@craigbrucesmith) November 24, 2022

Sarah Hyland can sing??? Well let me find out. #ThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/5GHmIudAWW

— AyanaMonique ON MASTODON (@AyanaMonique) November 24, 2022

For Sarah, the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade caps off a year where she finally married Wells Adams after a three-year engagement, stretched out mainly due to COVID. “We were supposed to be married twice over the past three years already,” Well,s 38, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the start of the month. “So I think the wedding,

