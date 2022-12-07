sarah-hyland-rocks-super-tiny-black-mini-dress-with-wells-adams-at-2022-pcas:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: NBC

Sarah Hyland, 32, looked liked one of the best dressed attendees of the 2022 People’s Choice Awards when she showed up on the red carpet of the event in a sleeveless black ruffled mini dress. The actress had her curly hair down and parted in the middle with her look, and added incredible makeup that went perfectly with her outfit. She was joined by her husband Wells Adams, who looked handsome in a white top under a black blazer and black pants.

Wells and Sarah at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. (NBC)

During breaks from posing with Wells on the carpet, Sarah gave interviews about the eventful night, including one with E! News. She talked about how she was presenting twice that night and dished on life with Wells as a newly married couple. “She’s a married woman and she’s still wearing Vera,” Sarah jokingly said about herself while referring to her gorgeous dress.

Sarah looking gorgeous at the PCAs. (Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland)

“She thinks she’s a full blown pop star after a couple glasses of wine,” Wells also joked while talking about his wife. “Yes, that’s true,” she agreed before admitting she likes to sing Broadway songs and “Disney princess” songs. The talented gal also praised Berlin, where she’s been filming Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

Sarah and Wells’ appearance at the PCAs comes just three months after they said “I do” at their wedding at a California vineyard. Last month, Wells told us how married life has been since he got hitched after a three-year engagement.

