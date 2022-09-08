Menu
Sarah Ferguson Thanks Queen Elizabeth II for Her Generosity After Divorce from Prince Andrew

September 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life

Sarah Ferguson is “heartbroken” following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s son, shared a touching tribute to the monarch, who died at 96 years old on Sept. 8. Sarah wrote on Twitter that the Queen leaves behind “an extraordinary legacy.”

“The most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness,” Sarah wrote, accompanied by a photo of the Queen, “and a constant steadying presence as our head of state for more than 70 years.”

Sarah also expressed the gratitude she has for the long-reigning monarch.

“She has given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK & the Commonwealth. To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend,” Ferguson wrote. “I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce.”

Sarah added, “I will miss her more than words can express.”

Andrew and Sarah divorced in 1996 after 10 years of marriage. The couple—who share daughters Princess Beatrice, 34 and Princess Eugenie, 32—remained close following the separation.

“I really respect the monarchy of Britain, and I really love the tradition and culture,” she told People in a July 2021 interview. “He has his own way, and I have my very Celtic, very spiritual way. So we are a good balance…Andrew has always stood very firmly with me, and he has never shut the door.”

