Sami Sheen, 18, Rocks Braids & Plunging Crop Top For Solo Shopping Trip Amidst OnlyFans Buzz

July 20, 2022
Denise Richards, center, Sam Sheen and Eloise Richards

Sami Sheen shows off her toned abs and tattoos while grocery shopping in Calabasas.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami Sheen did her own shopping at Target with her new blonde hair in Los Angeles.

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Sami Sheen is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while grocery shopping in Calabasas. The 18-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen looked casually cool when she wore a plunging gray crop top with mid-rise, flowy white linen pants.

sami sheenSami Sheen rocked this plunging gray cropped tank top with mid-rise, baggy white linen pants, sneakers, gold hoops & pigtail braids while out grocery shopping in Calabasas. (BACKGRID)

Sami’s sleeveless gray tank top featured a plunging scoop-neckline that revealed ample cleavage and was super short. She styled the top with a pair of oversized, mid-rise flowy linen pants that had a thick elastic band around her tiny waist.

Sami’s abs were on full display and she accessorized with a pair of chunky white sneakers and large gold hoop earrings. As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair parted in the middle in two pigtail braids and she added long, voluminous lashes and a nude lip.

Sami has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just recently she posted a slideshow of photos wearing a blue string bikini while taking a swim in the ocean. Sami showed off her toned figure in the blue ribbed two-piece which featured a triangle string bikini top and matching low-rise bottoms that were super cheeky. She posted a bunch of photos from the front and back and she had her platinum blonde hair down and pin-straight.

Half of her hair was pulled back in a big red bow while a smokey eye and a bold red lip completed her sexy look.

