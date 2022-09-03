salma-hayek-dances-in-a-red-bikini-while-celebrating-her-56th-birthday

Living her best life aboard a boat, Salma Hayek rang in her 56th birthday with the ultimate bikini-body flex.

Salma Hayek is having a red hot birthday.

The iconic actress celebrated turning 56 with some fun in the sun—and a major bikini moment.

In a video to posted to Instagram on Sep. 2, Salma showcased her ageless figure as she danced around on a boat to Stevie Wonder’s 1981 hit “Happy Birthday” while rockin’ a crimson-colored, halter-style, two piece swimsuit. She completed her vacay vibe with mirrored sunglasses, and wore her hair loose, with her long, signature curls blowing in the wind.

“Happy 56th birthday to me,” she captioned the playful post before repeating the message in Spanish and adding the hashtag, #alwaysgrateful

Salma was quickly showered with well-wishes from fans and famous friends like Zoe Saldana, who commented, “Happy birthday salmita Linda!” while Anthony Hopkins wrote “Happy birthday, beautiful. We love you.”

Blake Lively also chimed in, commenting, “You the greatest ever ever always,” with red heat and flame emojis.

Salma—who has been married to François-Henri Pinault since 2009 and shares 14-year-old daughter Valentina—previously opened up about her famous figure, saying she embraces her curves, even if they aren’t always up to modern day beauty standards.

“I was born in the wrong era; with [big] boobs, it’s impossible to find the right thing,” said in a 2017 interview with Net-A-Porter‘s digital magazine, The EDIT. “I’m sure the ’50s or ’70s would have suited me.”

She continued,

