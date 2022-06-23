Menu
Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie Rock Matching Cowboy Hats On ‘Barbie’ Movie Set: Photo

June 23, 2022
We girls can do anything! Margot Robbie rocked an eye-catching white cowboy hat as Barbie while hanging out on the set of Greta Gerwig‘s hotly anticipated new film. If you think it couldn’t get any better, her co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s true love Ken, wore a matching cowboy hat, and they made a perfectly plastic pair! In the photos, taken Wednesday, June 22, Margot slayed in her signature long blonde hair –undoubtedly an asset that helped her land the role of the iconic doll. She wore a hot pink sleeveless cowgirl pants outfit, complete with fringes while walking and talking to her heartthrob co-star.

Margot Robbie and Ryan GoslingMargot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of the Barbie movie on June 22, 2022. (APEX / MEGA)

Her wide-leg bell bottoms with star details made the look even more dramatic. Ryan wore a similar outfit in dark blue. Both appeared relaxed as they conversed, and both wore hot pink bandanas around their necks and stylized white cowboy boots.

The Birds of Prey star and Blade Runner: 2049 actor are nowhere near the only big names attached to the coveted project. Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell are also on the super high-profile cast list. And according to Margot, taking on the role isn’t as easy as it looks, as it, “comes with a lot of baggage … and a lot of nostalgic connections.”

“But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it,” she told Vogue in a 2021 interview.

