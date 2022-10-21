Menu
Rothy's Flash Deal: Take $50 off Best-Selling Machine Washable Flats

October 21, 2022
Rothys

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I know it doesn’t make any sense, but I have so many stunning shoes that I never wear. There so many pairs I was so excited to order, eagerly checking the tracking info, only to wear them one time to come home to blisters and swollen ankles. Putting on band-aids to prevent a blister should not be a normal part of getting dressed, but for a lot of my favorite footwear, it’s what I “have to do.” Then, I found Rothy’s, the comfortable flats that haven’t hurt my feet yet.

These comfortable shoes last through a long day of walking and a never-ending night out. They’re super soft and I don’t have to endure the dreaded “break-in” period like I do with most shoes. Rothy’s The Point is one of the brand’s most popular styles with a ton of five-star reviews. There are a ton of colors and prints to choose from, and I cannot forget to mention (and emphasize) that they are machine-washable. No more spot cleaning, scrubbing, or just accepting a stain on your footwear. These shoes are everything and you’re gonna want a pair in every color.

For a limited time, there’s a $50 discount on Rothy’s The Point when you use the promo code 50FORYOU at checkout. 

Rothy’s The Point

These flats come in 31 colors.

