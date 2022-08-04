Menu
Rod Stewart, 77, Sunbathes in His Swimsuit on Floatie On Italian Getaway With Family

August 4, 2022
Elba, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sir Rod Stewart, 77, and wife Penny Lancaster, 51, enjoy the Tuscan Sun while vacationing on Elba Island.

Image Credit: Focus Tuscany / BACKGRID

London, UNITED KINGDOM - Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster leaving Annabel's in Mayfair, London after celebrating the members club 4th Birthday. Penny was seen having a wardrobe malfunction as she left the venue. Rod was seen arguing with a fan who asked for an autograph on a Celtic shirt with the singer's name on the back but Rod refused to sign the shirt and become annoyed and immediately got in his car and left. Pictured: Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Click News and Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Focus Tuscany / BACKGRID

Rod Stewart looks like he’s having a blast during his summer vacation with his wife Penny Lancaster and their kids. The 77-year-old rocker was spotted catching some sunrays, as he relaxed shirtless on a floatie in Elba, Italy on Thursday, August 4. The iconic singer looked like he was having a great time getting some much-deserved relaxation!

Rod kicked back and tanned on a floatie in Italy. (Focus Tuscany / BACKGRID)

As the “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer kicked back, he sported a bright yellow pair of swim trunks and a white cap, plus a few bracelets on his arm. He seemed to be having a great time, as he relaxed on the water behind his yacht. His wife Penny, 51, was also seen catching some sun on the back deck of the boat in a white one-piece bathing suit, as her hubby got on deck.

It seemed like both Penny and Rod have been enjoying their stay in Italy. The pair have been traveling with almost all of the rockstar’s kids. Penny shared a photo of the two of them with seven of his eight children. Besides the two that Penny and Rod share (Alastair, 16, and Aiden, 11), the couple smiled alongside Sean, 41, Kimberly, 42, Ruby, 35, Renee 30, and Liam, 27. The only one missing was Rod’s eldest daughter Sarah, 53. “Stewart Clan comes together,” Penny wrote under the family photo.

Rod was seen on a boat with his wife Penny Lancaster during their getaway. (Focus Tuscany / BACKGRID)

Aside from the extended family reunion,

