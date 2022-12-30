Menu
Rita Ora Stuns In Bikini On Vacation With Taika Waititi: Photos & Video

December 30, 2022
“Let You Love Me” songstress Rita Ora, 32, posted a series of sexy bikini snapshots to Instagram and TikTok while vacationing in St. Barts with her love, Taika Waititi, 47, on Dec. 29. “Hollilol’s,” she captioned the carousel of photos from her trip. Rita rocked a black string bikini complete with a knitted sheer dress that featured a plethora of cutouts. Her stunning look left little to the imagination and put Rita on full display on the social media platform.

After posting the gorgeous photos, the hitmaker then took to TikTok to create a video of her beach look. “Holiday happiness,” she captioned the sexy clip. In both posts, the 32-year-old opted to wear her blonde tresses in natural curls, while she sported shimmering eyeshadow. Many of the starlet’s 16.1 million followers then took to the comments section of both posts to compliment her on the look. “Love you Rita, be happy and continue bringing joy to the world. Enjoy your holiday,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Rita you are so beautiful!”

Earlier, on Dec. 28, Rita shared a carousel of photos in a sexy blue bikini via Instagram. She captioned the snapshots with only an ocean wave emoji. In this post, the beauty rocked a tiny blue bikini top which she also paired with a sheer blue skirt. Furthermore, Rita styled her hair with a chic pink and white bandana. And finally, she accessorized the ensemble with oversized Stella McCartney sunglasses,

