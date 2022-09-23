Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

September 22, 2022
rihanna’s-hair-looks-longer-than-ever-as-she-rocks-oversized-yellow-jersey-&-dior-bag-in-nyc
Written by
0

View gallery

Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna looks stylish in yellow as she steps out for dinner at Nobu Downtown. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: North Woods / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

**SET NOW NON-EXCLUSIVE** Rihanna and A$AP Rocky step out for dinner looking amazing in New York City, NY, USA. Pictured: Asap Rocky,Rihanna Ref: SPL5332143 120822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.

RihannaRihanna rocked extra-long tresses while out in NYC on Sept. 21. (WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

Riri was also seen rocking an oversized vintage yellow jersey from Mecca Medina and a pair of baggy black jeans. She was clearly in full-vintage mode since she carried an adorable retro Dior velvet purse, which resells for over $4,000, according to The Daily Mail. The “Diamonds” singer completed her fashionable look with a pair of raven-hued fuzzy open-toe heels. And of course, Rihanna never forgets her jewelry! The Savage X Fenty designer wore several gold chain necklaces, diamond stud earrings, and a slim gold bracelet. Finally, the mom-of-one opted for minimal makeup for the evening with a brown shiny lip and gold-toned blush.

The stylish NYC recording visit comes just one week after Riri and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, 33, were both spotted at a recording studio in Los Angeles. And three days later, the power couple was inspired to jam out together for a third time in the same city! The handful or recording sessions are sure to create even more anticipation for new music from Rihanna,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

dascha-polanco-meditates,-laughs-and-has-an-orgasm-every-day

Dascha Polanco Meditates, Laughs and Has an Orgasm Every Day

October 21, 2020
chadwick-boseman-pitched-masterclass-idea-to-howard-u.-before-death

Chadwick Boseman Pitched Masterclass Idea to Howard U. Before Death

May 31, 2021
kim-kardashian-slays-in-low-cut-bodysuit-&-sexy-lace-up-heels-in-new-skims-campaign

Kim Kardashian Slays In Low-Cut Bodysuit & Sexy Lace-Up Heels In New SKIMS Campaign

January 10, 2021