rihanna-get-cheeky-while-dancing-in-sexy-new-savage-x-fenty-video:-‘thottin’

View gallery

Image Credit: Savage x Fenty/ MEGA

Rihanna, 34, looked incredible in her new Instagram video, which promoted loungewear from her brand, Savage X Fenty. The singer danced her heart out and showed off her fit figure in an oversized gray hoodie and matching tiny underwear, in the ad, which was shared on Oct. 10. She had her hair down and also accessorized with a necklace and bracelet as she flaunted her gorgeous makeup.

“thottin just got cozy… @savagexfenty #savageXlounge,” she captioned the post, which was met with a lot of compliments from fans. “OMG!” one enthusiastic fan exclaimed while another wrote, ahhhhh the bangs,” referring to her hairstyle. “She’s back y’all,” a third fan wrote while others asked her if the music playing over the clip was a new song.

Rihanna’s dancing video comes after she seemed to possibly drop a hint about her four-month-old son’s name. The beauty wore a necklace of the letter “D” during an outing in Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 8, and it immediately caused speculation that it could be in honor of her baby‘s name, which she has yet to reveal. She welcomed the bundle of joy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34, in May.

Rihanna in a previous ad. (Savage x Fenty/ MEGA)

When Rihanna’s not getting attention for her Savage X Fenty ads or her jewelry, she’s doing so for her music. The talented star has been photographed going in and out of a studio with her rapper beau several times over the past few weeks, leading many to believe she could be working on new tunes.

» Read Full Article