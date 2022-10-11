Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Rihanna Get Cheeky While Dancing In Sexy New Savage X Fenty Video: ‘Thottin’

October 10, 2022
rihanna-get-cheeky-while-dancing-in-sexy-new-savage-x-fenty-video:-‘thottin’
Written by
0

View gallery

Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna is looking happy in West Hollywood as we spot her shopping at Bristol Farms with a bodyguard in tow. The singer/fashion designer wore a black DMX rap tee and showed off her legs as she walked through the parking lot with a smile and flashing a peace sign with her fingers. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

West Hollywood, CA - Singer Rihanna shows off her thighs in a slit-cut black dress as she's seen exiting Olivetta restaurant with ASAP Rocky to celebrate his 34th birthday party along with friends in West Hollywood. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 3 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Savage x Fenty/ MEGA

Rihanna, 34, looked incredible in her new Instagram video, which promoted loungewear from her brand, Savage X Fenty. The singer danced her heart out and showed off her fit figure in an oversized gray hoodie and matching tiny underwear, in the ad, which was shared on Oct. 10. She had her hair down and also accessorized with a necklace and bracelet as she flaunted her gorgeous makeup.

“thottin just got cozy… @savagexfenty #savageXlounge,” she captioned the post, which was met with a lot of compliments from fans. “OMG!” one enthusiastic fan exclaimed while another wrote, ahhhhh the bangs,” referring to her hairstyle. “She’s back y’all,” a third fan wrote while others asked her if the music playing over the clip was a new song.

Rihanna’s dancing video comes after she seemed to possibly drop a hint about her four-month-old son’s name. The beauty wore a necklace of the letter “D” during an outing in Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 8, and it immediately caused speculation that it could be in honor of her baby‘s name, which she has yet to reveal. She welcomed the bundle of joy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34, in May.

RihannaRihanna in a previous ad. (Savage x Fenty/ MEGA)

When Rihanna’s not getting attention for her Savage X Fenty ads or her jewelry, she’s doing so for her music. The talented star has been photographed going in and out of a studio with her rapper beau several times over the past few weeks, leading many to believe she could be working on new tunes.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Sonic The Hedgehog: Jim Carrey In Talks To Play The Villain, Dr. Ivo Robotnik

Sonic The Hedgehog: Jim Carrey In Talks To Play Villain, Dr. Ivo Robotnik

July 1, 2018
celebrity-couples-like-jason-momoa-and-lisa-bonet-whose-long-relationships-ended-in-short-marriages

Celebrity Couples Like Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Whose Long Relationships Ended in Short Marriages

January 16, 2022
drake-shares-cute-new-photo-of-son-adonis,-3,-sticking-his-tongue-out:-‘i-feel-you-kid’

Drake Shares Cute New Photo Of Son Adonis, 3, Sticking His Tongue Out: ‘I Feel You Kid’

September 15, 2021