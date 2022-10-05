Menu
Rihanna Breaks Silence On Super Bowl Half Time Show & Teases A$AP Rocky Performance

October 4, 2022
Rihanna, 34, was spotted grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Oct. 4, and finally had some words to say about her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance! When a TMZ reporter asked the “Work” singer how she felt about the upcoming milestone performance Riri did not hold back (watch the video HERE). “I’m nervous!”, she said before adding, “But I’m excited!” The interviewer then tried to pry who could be performing alongside the Grammy-winner and at first, Rihanna just shrugged and tossed up the peace sign. But when the reporter said, “Could it be A$AP [Rocky]? Come on Rihanna I gotta know!”, she finally gave them a little hint. “Maybe girl,” the songstress concluded coyly.

ririRihanna is set to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show in Feb. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Riri’s comments about the performance come just over a week after the Fenty Beauty founder officially announced she is taking the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl. On Sept. 25, Rihanna took to Instagram and posted a photo of just her hand holding up an NFL football and captioned the post with just a single period. That same day, Super Bowl Halftime producers Roc Nation and the NFL confirmed the news via Twitter. “Let’s GO – @Rihanna @NFL #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOx”, Roc Nation tweeted. The NFL also reshared the tweet.

Since then Rihanna’s fans have been highly anticipating the performance, which is set to come after the singer has not released any new music in six years.

