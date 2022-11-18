rihanna-rocks-sexy-black-lacy-&-leather-lingerie-for-new-savage-x-fenty-line

View gallery

Image Credit: MEGA

Rihanna absolutely slayed in a black lingerie set from her namesake Savage X Fenty line. The “Umbrella” singer, 34, stunned as she wore a leather and lace corset mini dress with a totally open bottom area in the back in a new video shared to Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 17. She added leather over-the-knee boots and and fingerless latex gloves to the ensemble, which we’re sure is A$AP Rocky approved. Rihanna’s hair and makeup was also on point with a curled up-do and a spicy red lipstick.

Later in the edited video, which appeared to show the singer showing off the look in an empty closet, she added a retro pair of sunglasses and a windbreaker. “What she said… ⁣savagex.com,” the flirty caption read. The hot clip also comes just months after she welcomed her first son with A$AP in May.

The singer’s loyal fans and followers were loving the hot clip, and showed their support in the comments. “Only if this set would look as good on me as it does on Rih,” one wrote. “That woman is gorgeous,” another said. “GOD IS A WOMAN,” a third suggested, referencing an Ariana Grande song. Others inquired if the set was available on her website for purchase, clearly inspired by the Bahamian native.

Rihanna recently dropped the 4th edition of her Savage x Fenty show.

Rihanna launched the Savage X Fenty lingerie line in 2018 with the goal of disrupting the industry by showcasing models of all shapes, sizes and races. Along with her e-commerce store and pop-ups,

