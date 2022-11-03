Menu
Why Rihanna Hasn’t Been Going To Court With A$AP Rocky For Ongoing Assault Case (EXCLUSIVE)

November 3, 2022
Nearly seven months following his arrest at LAX Airport in April, rapper A$AP Rocky (b. Rakim Mayers), 34, appeared in court again on Nov. 2, in relation to his ongoing assault case. He has appeared in court numerous times but his girlfriend, Rihanna, 34, has not been in attendance and a source close to the “Umbrella” singer has EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife the reasoning. “Rihanna is not getting too involved in ASAP’s case because he told her that, as much as he loves her, it does not involve her. She has her plate full right now and they are both confident that ASAP will get out of these charges,” they said. “If Rihanna thought that this was a dire situation, she would have gone regardless, but she knows that her going to court with him for this would just add a lot of unnecessary drama.”

It is true that the billionaire and Fenty Beauty founder has a full plate, as she is also due to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show come Feb. 2023. A second source close to the star also shared that Rocky is not trying to cause any stress for his girlfriend amid her show preparations. “The feeling among ASAP’s team is that he will be cleared of all wrongdoing, so this isn’t a case where he needs Rihanna to come with him. He’s very protective of Rihanna and doesn’t want to cause her any sort of stress,” the insider revealed.

