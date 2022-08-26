richard-simmons-thanks-fans-for-‘kindness-&-love’-after-new-doc-about-his-disappearance

View gallery

Image Credit: Jason Szenes/EPA/Shutterstock

Richard Simmons is “eternally grateful for the continuous outpouring of love and gratitude he has received from across the globe,” according to a statement given to the New York Post by his rep, Tom Estey. The message came after Fox aired TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened To Richard Simmons. Estey told the Post that Richard, 74, is “happy, healthy, and living the life he has chosen to live.” The statement also comes after the Sweatin’ To The Oldies star made his first public communication in six years.

“Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love!” Richard posted to his official Facebook page on Aug. 24. Simmons’s rep confirmed that the message was written by the ’80s icon, which was signed with a simple message. “Love, Richard.”

Simmons retreated from public life in 2014. According to the documentary, this reclusiveness came from a painful knee operation. “Doctors told him back in 2014…that he needed a left knee replacement,” the doc claims, per Fox. “And if he didn’t get one, he might never be able to exercise again. Now, this is key to the disappearance of Richard Simmons. The prospect of surgery, of becoming sedentary, caused Richard to sink into a deep depression.” Simmons reportedly underwent surgery to replace his right knee in 2014, and the operation and recovery were so painful, he seemingly opted to not have the other one done.”

“We know still to this day Richard still hasn’t gotten corrective surgery on his left knee,” the doc alleges.

