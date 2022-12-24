Menu
Richard Gere, 73, Wife Alejandra Silva, 39, & Rarely Seen Sons Send Holiday Greetings: Photo

December 24, 2022
Richard Gere, 73, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 39, have wished fans a Merry Christmas with a rare picture of their family! The happy couple took to Instagram on Dec. 24 with a sweet snapshot of them on a dock with their two sons, 3-and-a-half-year-old Alexander and their 2-year-old son whom they welcomed in April 2020 and whose name is not known. “Merry Christmas … from our family to yours,” they captioned the photo, which was shared on Alejandra’s page.

For the photo, the beautiful family was turned away from the camera and took in the tropical views. The boys looked adorable in matching blue Crocs they wore with shorts and t-shirts, with the youngest opting for an all-white ensemble. The American Gigolo star wore a white tee, blue swim trunks, and slides, while Alejandra wore a fun two-piece set. 

Gere and Alejandra began dating in 2014 when Gere and his previous wife, Carey Lowell, were separated but still legally married. They began dating after knowing each other for quite some time. “Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other,” Alejandra recalled to Hola! in 2015. “I’m not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear.”

The Golden Globe Award winner and Alejandra tied the knot in 2018 and gave birth to their first son the following year. Gere also has a 22-year-old son, Homer, whom he shares with Carey Lowell.

