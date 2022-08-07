Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married: Relive Their Red-Hot Romance

August 7, 2022
rhonj's-teresa-giudice-and-luis-ruelas-are-married:-relive-their-red-hot-romance
Written by
0

RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice MARRIES Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice is a married woman.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas tied the knot in an Aug. 6 wedding ceremony in her home state surrounded by family and friends, including her four daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13.

The Bravolebrity and her man got engaged in October 2021 about one year after first meeting.

Teresa’s happy ending comes after years of hardships and heartbreak. After she and ex-husband Joe Giudice served separate prison sentences for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges, the pair divorced in September 2020 after 20 years of marriage amid Joe’s deportation to Italy.

That same year, Teresa’s father Giacinto Gorga passed away nearly three years after her mother Antonia Gorga died.

The reality star has credited her late parents for her new relationship.

“I know my mom and dad sent my boyfriend to me,” she told E! News exclusively in February 2021. “They did, because my dad left me and he’s like ‘you can’t stay alone’ so I know he sent him to me. Him and my mom, they really did. I swear, I asked them to send me an amazing person and then I met him a few weeks later on the same street.”

She added, “I was walking by at the Jersey Shore and he was packing up his car to go back home.” They’ve been together ever since.

In honor of their newly minted husband and wife status, relive Teresa and Luis’ cutest moments and major milestones by scrolling through their relationship timeline below.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Ozzy Osbourne's Star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Into the WWE Hall of Fame

April 19, 2021
nordstrom-anniversary-sale-2020-beauty-deal-of-the-day:-get-a-free-charlotte-tilbury-eye-palette!

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Beauty Deal of the Day: Get a Free Charlotte Tilbury Eye Palette!

August 21, 2020
stars-at-sofi-stadium-—-la-has-a-complex!

Stars At SoFi Stadium — LA Has A Complex!

October 10, 2021