‘rhobh’-alum-taylor-armstrong-joins-‘rhoc’-&-becomes-1st-housewife-to-switch-franchises

Taylor Armstrong, 51, just made Real Housewives history. Taylor, an original star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for its upcoming 17th season, according to People who broke the news on August 1. Taylor is officially the first Housewife to switch franchises.

Tamra Judge, who is returning to RHOC for the new season after being fired two years ago, confirmed the news about Taylor on Twitter. “Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17 but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride,” Tamra wrote alongside a photo of the pair. “Double the trouble coming your way.”

Not only am I returning to #RHOC for season 17 but my girl @TaylorArmstrong is joining me along for the ride. 🙌🏼🍊 Double the trouble coming your way. 👯‍♀️🎥 pic.twitter.com/P7HRZ9pYGI

— Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) August 1, 2022

Taylor starred in the first three seasons of RHOBH, during which she split from her abusive husband Russell Armstrong, who died by suicide after season 2 wrapped filming. She married her attorney John Bluher in 2014 and they now live in Orange County with Taylor’s 16-year-old daughter Kennedy. Taylor made guest appearances in seasons 4 to 6 of RHOBH.

