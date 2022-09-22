‘rhobh’:-lisa-rinna-calls-kathy-hilton-‘the-devil’-for-allegedly-saying-she’ll-‘destroy’-kyle

View gallery

Image Credit: Bravo

If we didn’t know any better, we might say we just watched The Real Housewives of New Jersey because the family drama was piping hot during the Sept. 21 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Following Kathy Hilton‘s alleged off-screen “meltdown” last week, viewers finally learned what happened after she and Lisa Rinna left a bar in Aspen together.

At the start of this week’s episode, Lisa provided a play-by-play in her private confessional, saying, “[Me and Kathy got] in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything. And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m gonna take down NBC, Bravo. I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f—king ruin you all.’” Then, once they arrived back at Kyle Richards‘ Aspen house, things got worse, according to Lisa.

#RHOBH Preview: Lisa Rinna alleges that Kathy said she will destroy Kyle and her whole family 💀 pic.twitter.com/MYLLper2ET

— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 20, 2022

“She takes her glasses off, she throws them on the ground, she’s jumping up and down breaking her glasses. She’s pounding the walls,” Lisa said to the camera. “And she’s screaming [that] she made Kyle. Kathy’s responsible for Kyle and she said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.’”

Lisa later speculated that Kathy’s outburst may be rooted in jealousy. “Kyle is way more famous and way more successful than Kathy Hilton has ever been,” she noted.

