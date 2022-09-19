‘rhoa’-reunion-part-2-recap:-drew-&-sheree-feud-over-allegations-about-ralph

View gallery

Image Credit: Stephanie Eley/Bravo

Earlier this season, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew Sidora was told that her assistant, Anthony, was allegedly telling people that her husband, Ralph Pittman, is gay. Drew heard this information through Sheree Whitfield’s friend, Fatum, and she wasn’t happy about it. But after hearing it, she revealed that her same assistant told her that he once worked for Sheree, but Sheree never paid him for his services. So during Part 2 of the RHOA reunion, Andy Cohen tried to get to the bottom of it all.

First, Andy asked Sheree whether she ever confronted Anthony over the information he allegedly told Drew, and she said she did, and he told her that he “never said that.” But Andy and Drew were quick to point out that Anthony said it on the show. Sheree said it was just a dumb narrative that Drew and Anthony were trying to push on her. “I would not be as blessed as I am, if I did not pay [people],” Sheree said.

Check out the first couple minutes of #RHOA Season 14 Reunion Part 2. 🍑 pic.twitter.com/dYLEwIUuJJ

— jay (@JaysRealityBlog) September 18, 2022

Then, Andy asked Drew why she acts like Anthony didn’t say Ralph was gay, to which she said, “He said he did not say it.” Then, she played a recording of Ralph and Anthony talking about the accusation, during which Anthony denied it and called Sheree a “b****”. Afterwards, Sheree took it upon herself to call Anthony via FaceTime and see what else she could get out of him in an attempt to vindicate herself.

