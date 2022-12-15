Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Inside Stephen “tWitch” Boss & Allison Holker's Incredible Love Story

December 15, 2022
Jada Pinkett Smith & More Pay Tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” Holker wrote Dec. 10 on Instagram, reflecting on their sun-kissed nuptials. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

Boss also marked the occasion, sharing several photos from their reception taken—where else?—on the dance floor.

Three days later, he was gone. The 40-year-old died by suicide on Dec. 13, E! News confirmed. 

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement the next morning. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She and Boss were parents of three—daughter Zaia, 3, son Maddox, 6, and Holker’s daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship—and, as Holker said, “to say he left a legacy would be an understatement.”

Boss first popped and locked his way into the national consciousness in 2008 on the fourth season of So You Think You Can Dance, where he finished as the runner-up but won over millions of fans. (Including Ellen DeGeneres,

