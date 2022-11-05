remembering-aaron-carter:-a-life-in-photos

Aaron Carter, a former child pop star and brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, died Nov. 5 at age 34 at his home, leaving behind a son. Look back at his life in pictures.

As a child and teen singer, Aaron Carter appeared to be on top of the world.

In the ’90s and ’00s, he released popular music such as covers of “Crush on You” and “I Want Candy” and toured with his brother Nick Carter‘s band, Backstreet Boys, and Britney Spears, as well as on his own. He also hung out with other top celebs while attending major celebrity events, such as the Grammys and other award shows. He dated Hilary Duff. He also made guest appearances on TV shows.

But in the last several years of his life, Aaron struggled to achieve the same level of fame and success as he battled addiction, mental health struggles and family and relationship turmoil, including a feud with Nick.

Aaron was found dead at age 34 inside his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5. He is survived by a son, Prince, who is 11 months old. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

As the celebrity world mourns one of their own, let’s take a look back at key moments in Aaron’s life and career:

Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images

1997: Aaron & Sporty Spice

The singer appears with Mel C from the Spice Girls in Hamburg, Germany.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

1998: German TV Appearance

Aaron appears on Bravo All Stars.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

1999: Diddy & Me

Aaron appears with Diddy at MTV’s Big Help Concert.

