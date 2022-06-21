‘bridgerton’-studs-rege-jean-page-&-jonathan-bailey-reunite-at-armani-fashion-show

View gallery

Image Credit: Patrick G/BACKGRID

Rege-Jean Page, 34, and Jonathan Bailey, 34, looked handsome when they reunited in Milan, Italy on June 20. The Bridgerton stars showed up to the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week and stopped to pose for photos together during a stroll as they rocked stylish outfits. Rege-Jean wore a black blazer over a black top, black pants, and tan and white sneakers while Jonathan wore a black patterned button-down long-sleeved top, black shorts, and black and white sneakers.

Rege-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey in Milan. (Patrick G/BACKGRID)

The former co-stars not only met up with each other in the Italian city, they also reportedly hung out with Mads Mikkelsen, Emily in Paris‘s Lucas Bravo, Scott Eastwood, basketball star Cole Anthony, and Father of the Bride actor Diego Boneta before the fashion show. They both accessorized with sunglasses, adding a cool vibe to their looks, and appeared as happy as could be as they chatted and greeted cameras.

Less than a week before Jonathan’s latest outing with Rege-Jean, he was spotted at a different fashion event in Florence. He attended the Brunello Cucinelli Summer Dinner alongside Taron Egerton on June 14 and looked just as great as he did in Milan. He wore a navy blue pinstripe suit with a light blue button-down top and blue, red, and white striped tie as Taron wore a gray blazer over a white top and gray pants.

Rege-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey on Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton.’

Jonathan isn’t the only one who wowed at another recent event.

