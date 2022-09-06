Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Rege Jean-Page & GF Emily Brown Leave Venice In Rare Photos Together

September 6, 2022
rege-jean-page-&-gf-emily-brown-leave-venice-in-rare-photos-together
Written by
0

View gallery

BRIDGERTON REGÉ-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Bridgerton' actor Rege-Jean Page is pictured looking suave while seen with his girlfriend Emily Brown seen leaving Venice Airport after attending the 2022 international Venice film festival. Pictured: Regé-Jean Page, Emily Brown BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Rege-Jean Page 'The Gray Man' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Jul 2022

Image Credit: Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Rege-Jean Page, 34, and Emily Brown were the cutest couple during their latest outing. The lovebirds were spotted leaving for Venice airport on Sept. 6 in similar outfits. He wore a black t-shirt and blue pants and she wore a black blazer over a graphic tee and blue jeans.

Rege-Jean Page, Emily BrownRege-Jean Page & Emily Brown headed to the Venice airport. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

The actor and beauty also both wore sunglasses and she had her blonde hair pulled up into a bun with some strands hanging down alongside her face. They were in Italy for the 2022 Venice Film Festival, which brought out a lot of celebs for some epic film premieres. Rege-Jean attended the red carpet of the White Noise premiere.

Rege-Jean Page, Emily BrownAnother photo of Rege-Jean during his latest outing. (Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

Since Rege-Jean and Emily have rarely been photographed together since the beginning of their romance, their latest sighting is pretty memorable. The last time they were seen together was in July at Wimbledon. They were also spotted on a date night earlier in the year.

Although it’s not exactly clear how long Rege-Jean and Emily have been dating, they were first seen in public together in Feb. 2021 and have managed to keep their relationship pretty private. During the first outing, they were seen snuggling on the streets of London, England, so it definitely seemed that they were already close at that point. Reports have stated that they first started being more than friends in 2020.

When Rege-Jean is not getting attention for his relationship status,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

khloe-kardashian-reveals-tristan-thompson-is-‘a-great-dad’-as-she-admits-they’re-‘in-a-good-place’

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Is ‘A Great Dad’ As She Admits They’re ‘In A Good Place’

July 11, 2020
check-out-what-the-cast-of-laguna-beach-is-up-to-now

Check Out What the Cast of Laguna Beach Is Up to Now

September 28, 2020
cardi-b-and-offset’s-relationship-timeline:-marriage,-divorce-&-beyond

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Timeline: Marriage, Divorce & Beyond

February 17, 2021