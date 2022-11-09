rebel-wilson-reveals-the-meaning-behind-her-daughter’s-name

Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate

This moniker is aca-amazing.

Rebel Wilson, who recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate, revealed the inspiration behind her daughter’s name. As for how Rebel landed on Royce, having a unique title with her same initial was key.

“I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” Rebel told People Nov. 8, adding of the middle names, “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire.”

Royce and her mom both have the middle name Elizabeth in common. And as Rebel shared, she was given the middle name Elizabeth “after the late Queen.” Talk about a royal title!

Rebel first broke the news of her daughter’s arrival Nov. 7 by sharing a photo of the little one in a pink onesie with unicorn socks.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Rebel wrote on Instagram. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Noting that her daughter is the “BEST gift,” Rebel looked towards the future as a first-time mom.

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable,” she wrote. “I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there!”

Instagram

Prior to sharing Royce’s arrival, the Pitch Perfect star celebrated the milestone with a baby shower hosted by her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

