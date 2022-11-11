rebel-wilson-spotted-outside-la-gym-in-1st-public-photos-since-surprise-baby-news

View gallery

Image Credit: Stefan / BACKGRID

New mama Rebel Wilson is positively glowing! The Pitch Perfect actress, 42, was seen outside a Los Angeles gym in her first photos since introducing the world to her new baby girl, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, in a surprise social media announcement on November 7. In the snaps, Rebel beamed in a pair of shiny blue leggings with a bold orange stripe across the left leg as she carried a box & keys in one hand and a beverage in the other. She also wore a white long-sleeved shirt and white sneakers and accessorized with reflective sunglasses. The Bridesmaids star looked ultra casual and relaxed in a low ponytail as she smiled for photogs.

Rebel Wilson in Los Angeles on November 10, 2022. (Stefan / BACKGRID)

Rebel’s laid-back public appearance comes after a big year. She announced that she had welcomed her first child, a daughter, via surrogate on Monday in a sweet post alongside a snuggly pic of the infant. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she captioned the pic. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

