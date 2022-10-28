rand-paul-comes-for-nancy-pelosi’s-daughter-christine-in-statement-on-paul-pelosi’s-assault

View gallery

Image Credit: Rich Pedroncelli/AP/Shutterstock

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine in a statement, where he also wished Nancy’s husband Paul a quick recovery after he was attacked by an intruder (the suspect has been identified as David DePape, 42) in their San Francisco home on Friday, October 28. The Republican politician referenced a 2020 tweet by Christine, where she made light of an incident where he was attacked by a neighbor. “No one deserves to be assaulted. Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

No one deserves to be assaulted. Unlike Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery. https://t.co/2LxIlbIYQP

— Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 28, 2022

Christine had quote tweeted a journalist speaking about Rand being diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020. The tweet noted that the senator was most upset because he couldn’t be with his wife, who has MS, for two weeks after testing positive for the virus. “Rand Paul’s neighbor was right,” she wrote. The tweet was deleted for breaking Twitter’s rules.

The incident that she was seemingly referring to was one where Rand got into a dispute with a neighbor over their yards. Rene Boucher, the neighbor, attacked the senator while he was mowing his lawn, and fractured his ribs. Rene was sentenced to 9 months in prison for felony assault, per NBC News.

The House Speaker revealed that an intruder had attacked her husband in her home in a statement on Friday,

