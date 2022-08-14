‘raising-kanan’-ep-teases-a-‘reckoning’-for-kanan-over-raq-&-howard’s-secret-in-season-2

View gallery

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is back for its highly-anticipated second season (along with an early season 3 renewal). After the shocking events of the season 1 finale, season 2 picks up in the aftermath of all the chaos. Raq ordered Kanan to kill Howard, who also happens to be his father, but Howard is still alive and still carrying his and Raq’s secret with him.

Showrunner Sascha Penn spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about how Raq and Kanan’s relationship will evolve in season 2 with this game-changing secret hanging over their heads. Sascha admitted that this secret will eventually “erupt” and there will be a “reckoning.” He also weighed in on Jukebox’s complicated relationship with her mother and Howard’s legacy. Read our Q&A below:

Patina Miller and MeKai Curtis in ‘Raising Kanan’ season 2. (STARZ)

In the wake of what’s happened with Howard and what Raq expects of Kanan at this point, where does Kanan and Raq’s relationship go in season 2?

Sascha Penn: I think it’s the central focus in a way of season 2 because I think what starts to happen is Kanan starts to have doubts about his mother, and part and parcel of having doubts about his mother is him having doubts about himself because he’s existed within the context of his mother for his entire life. She has been his North Star and his son for so long that all of a sudden to learn that his mother may not be who he thought she was is really difficult and shocking for him and really compels him to try to understand who he is as just Kanan rather than Raq’s son.

