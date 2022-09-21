Menu
Rachel Recchia’s Engagement Ring: See Her Sparkler From Tino Franco

September 20, 2022
Image Credit: ABC

Rachel Recchia got the proposal she was hoping for on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette, which was filmed in May and aired on Sept. 20. Tino Franco got down on one knee at the final rose ceremony and popped the question to Rachel with a gorgeous ring. The Neil Lane engagement ring was a giant, emerald cut diamond on a gold band. Rachel was glowing as she accepted the ring from Tino.

“I’m so nervous right now, but I’m so excited,” Rachel told Tino at the final rose ceremony. “I truly feel like right now it just doesn’t feel real, but thinking about night one and your charm and humor and everything about you was just undeniable. I need you to know that I truly have never met anyone in my life like you — someone who’s just so selfless and gentle and supportive and makes me want to be a better person every single day. This journey has been so hard for me. There were times when I didn’t think anyone was here for me and I didn’t feel deserving at all of this role I was given, but I would do it all again a million times to be having you in front of me right now. I don’t feel like I could be happier than I am in this moment because I am so madly in love with you and I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

rachel recchia tino francoRachel and Tino during one of their dates.  » Read Full Article

