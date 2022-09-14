Menu
R. Kelly Found Guilty Of Producing Child Pornography & Coercing Minors Into Sex Acts

September 14, 2022
Image Credit: Antonio Perez/AP/Shutterstock

R. Kelly has been found guilty of producing child pornography and luring underage girls into sex acts by a jury in his federal child pornography trial on Sept. 14. The disgraced rapper, 55, was found guilty of six of 13 charges against him, which included “four counts of producing child porn, one of conspiring to obstruct justice by fixing the 2008 trial, one of conspiring to receive child porn, two of actually receiving it and five of enticing minors for sex”, according to NBC New York. The minimum prison sentence for each guilty count varies between five and 20 years, per Rolling Stone

One of the charges the father of three was acquitted of is attempting to rig his 2008 state child pornography trial. Prosecutors accused the Ignition rapper of interfering with the trial by paying a teenage girl and her family hush money to prevent her from testifying about a video clip of him allegedly urinating on her during sex. He was found not guilty during the 2008 trial.

R. Kelly was found guilty on six charges in a Chicago courthouse in Sept. 14R. Kelly was found guilty on six charges, including creating child pornography, in a Chicago courthouse on Sept. 14. The above photo was captured in court in 2019 (Photo: Antonio Perez/AP/Shutterstock)

Both of R. Kelly’s co-defendants, his ex-business manager Derrell McDavid and former associate Milton Brown, were also found not guilty. Brown had one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography against him, while McDavid had three charges: conspiracy to receive child pornography, one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice,

